Officials review law and order situation

PTI

Jammu, November 5

Authorities in Doda district on Sunday reviewed the law and order situation, an official spokesperson said. District Magistrate Harvinder Singh chaired the meeting which was attended by SSP Abdul Qayoom and others.

Drug-related problems, smuggling of cattle, challenges posed by narco-terrorism, and frequent fire incidents in the district were among the issues discussed, the spokesperson said. It was decided in the meeting to have a joint participation of magistrates and police in mock drills to help them remain alert and ready for any type of eventuality.

The discussions also revolved around promoting communal harmony, preventing illegal constructions, intensifying anti-encroachment drives and addressing issues related to illegal mining and arms licensing.

