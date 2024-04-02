Officials review strategy to ensure peaceful elections

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 1

Jammu district police held a meeting in which deployment of security forces and security of polling stations was discussed during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Jammu Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vinod Kumar headed the security review and election preparedness meeting.

During the meeting, in addition to crime review, various security measures were discussed for controlling crime and ensuring peace and stability in the district. Various aspects of policing, including quality investigation of cases, crime disposal, verifications, disposal of NDPS, UAPA cases, inquest proceedings, absconded, missing persons and other issues related to accountable policing were also discussed.

The SSP emphasised upon the participating officers to ensure quantitative and qualitative disposal of under investigation cases of various nature and to take stringent action against those who are involved in various social crimes.

In addition to the comprehensive security review, meeting chaired by the SSP also reviewed the preparedness for the forthcoming Parliamentary polls. Key aspects examined during the meeting included deployment and coordination of security personnel to safeguard polling stations, election officials and voters, implementation of stringent security protocols to prevent any untoward incidents or disruptions during the election period, collaboration with relevant authorities and stakeholders to address any emerging security challenges or threats.

Maintenance of law and order to facilitate the democratic exercise of voting rights by the people of Jammu was also discussed along with maintaining vigilance against any attempts of malpractice or illegal activities that could compromise the integrity of the electoral process.

The SSP emphasised the importance of ensuring a conducive and secure environment for voters to exercise their democratic rights without fear or intimidation. He asserted that along with quickness in response, polite behaviour and sympathy at heart are required while dealing with the problems of general public.

