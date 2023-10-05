OGWs under police lens in Doda, Kishtwar

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, October 4

With terror incidents going up in Rajouri, Poonch and Reasi districts in the recent past, the police in comparatively peaceful districts of Jammu division have started keeping vigil on overground workers (OGWs) to keep a check on their activities.

Enhance vigil: SSP Doda SSP Abdul Qayoom has asked the officials to keep specific focus on OGWs. It has been reliably learnt that the SSP asked all the supervising officers, including SHOs, to speed up the installation of CCTV cameras.

During the past some years, terrorists belonging to areas in Jammu division but presently living in Pakistan have been able to recruit terror associates in different districts. For monetary gains, these associates or OGWs help the terrorists who successfully cross over to this side of the border with weapons and other tactical support.

Intelligence agencies have received inputs that terror organisations are trying to revive armed insurgency in mountainous Doda and Kishtwar districts which are comparatively peaceful than Rajouri and Poonch. Doda and Kishtwar once used to be a hotbed of terrorism in 1990s and early 2000 as many local youths had joined terror groups and went to Pakistan for weapon training.

Doda SSP Abdul Qayoom has asked the officials to keep specific focus on OGWs and their activities in the district. It has been reliably learnt that the SSP has asked all the supervisory officers, including SHOs, to speed up the installation of CCTV cameras under the operation ‘Third Eye’ and effective surveillance on madrassas. Orders have also been issued to open history sheets of OGWs of the region. Many OGWs have been arrested in connection with attacks in these two districts this year.

