Oil mill stock seized over discrepancies in Jammu

The Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) Department has seized stock from an oil mill after discrepancies were found during an inspection.

Advertisement

On the directions of Director, FCS&CA, Jammu, Rajesh Kumar Sharvan, a joint team of the FCS&CA Department and the Legal Metrology Department on Tuesday conducted surprise inspections of oil mills at Gangyal to ensure the protection of consumer rights and adherence to prescribed standards.

Advertisement

During the inspection of Sansar Oil Mill, the FCS&CA team observed discrepancies in the stock of refined oil, which had a declared weight of 675 grams per bottle. Following the variation, the Legal Metrology Department was called in and a joint inspection was conducted.

Advertisement

After the violation was detected, the stock was seized and packing operations at the unit were stopped. A seizure memo was served by the Legal Metrology Department for further necessary action under the relevant provisions of law.

“Earlier, the joint team had similarly conducted a surprise inspection of JK Oil Mills, where discrepancies were noticed during the checking of different oil packages having a declared weight of 15 kg. Consequently, a fine amounting to Rs 2 lakh was imposed on the unit by the Legal Metrology Department under the relevant provisions of law,” an official said.

Advertisement

The Director, FCS&CA, said such inspections would continue across the Jammu division to ensure fair trade practices, maintain transparency and safeguard consumer interests. He further emphasised that strict action would be taken against violators affecting the interests of consumers, whether the violation involved adulteration, underweight, substandard or overpriced commodities.