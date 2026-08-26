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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Omar Abdullah calls for collective effort to prepare children for future

Omar Abdullah calls for collective effort to prepare children for future

Stresses that the government, parents and teachers must work together to prepare them for a rapidly changing world

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Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:15 AM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah speaks during the one-day Education Conference organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Teachers Forum in Srinagar. PTI
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Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said the responsibility of shaping the future of children cannot be placed on teachers alone, stressing that the government, parents and teachers must work together to prepare them for a rapidly changing world.

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Addressing a one-day Education Conference organised by the J&K Teachers Forum at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC), the Chief Minister said teachers play a crucial role in determining the future of children, but placing the entire responsibility on them would be unfair and add unnecessary pressure to an already demanding profession.

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The conference, themed “Child is our priority”, brought together educators, researchers, policymakers and teachers to deliberate on key issues confronting the education sector, challenges faced by teachers and students, and the way forward.

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“There was a time when we could not even think of complaining about teachers. From KG to Class 12, I do not remember ever complaining to my parents about any teacher,” Omar said, adding that children today are growing up in a vastly different environment.

The Chief Minister recalled former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam’s emphasis on the role of parents and teachers in shaping children’s minds and building a better society.

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“Today, when we put more responsibility on you, I also realise that it is not as easy to be a teacher today as it was 10 to 20 years ago,” he said.

He pointed out that teachers now have to compete for children’s attention with smartphones, social media, multiple television channels and, increasingly, artificial intelligence.

“Today, you are competing with a smartphone, social media, channels, so many things. And now artificial intelligence. At the same time, how difficult it must be for a teacher to decide whether the child’s assignment is his own creation or the help of artificial intelligence,” the Chief Minister remarked.

Omar also acknowledged that the Government itself often adds to teachers’ responsibilities by involving them in a range of activities beyond classroom teaching.

The Chief Minister assured the teaching community that the Government would address their genuine service-related and professional concerns, including transfers, Departmental Promotion Committees (DPCs), vacancies and other issues.

“If you have problems with transfers, if you have problems with DPCs, if you have problems with vacancies, if you have problems with other things, then we have to solve those problems,” he said, assuring teachers that he and Education Minister Sakina Itoo would work together to resolve their concerns.

Omar said there was also a need to acknowledge the difficult conditions in which many teachers work, particularly in remote and rural schools. “It is not easy to provide education in the remote schools of the village. It is difficult to work there,” he said, calling for greater attention to teachers serving in such areas despite having limited influence or access to people in positions of power.

He also pointed to disparities in the distribution of teachers, noting that some city schools have more teachers and fewer students, while remote schools continue to face shortages.

The Chief Minister stressed the need for a more balanced approach to teacher deployment so that students in remote and rural areas have access to adequate teaching resources and quality education.

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