Omar Abdullah calls for reforms to make examination system foolproof

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday called for comprehensive reforms in the examination system in Jammu and Kashmir, stressing the need to make examinations secure, transparent, technology-driven and as foolproof as possible to safeguard students’ future and ensure that merit remains the sole criterion for selection.

Chairing a meeting of the High-Powered Task Force (HPTF) on Examination Reforms at the Civil Secretariat here, the Chief Minister emphasised the need to strengthen examination security, gradually transitioning to computer-based testing, improving the credibility of board examinations and addressing concerns relating to the subjective components of selection processes.

Omar Abdullah said the need for robust examination reforms had become particularly evident following the cancellation of NEET-UG 2026 and the subsequent re-examination, which caused considerable inconvenience and additional stress to lakhs of aspirants across the country.

He observed that while irregularities under the traditionally decentralised examination system generally remained confined to particular regions, the shift towards centralised examinations had widened their impact, with a paper leak potentially affecting candidates across the country.

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Emphasising the need to strengthen the examination ecosystem, the Chief Minister assured the Task Force of every possible support from the Government in fulfilling its mandate, noting that the credibility of examinations had a direct bearing on the future of young people.

He also stressed the importance of a gradual transition to computer-based examinations, observing that students would need to be adequately familiarised with the technology before such a system was introduced on a wider scale.

The Chief Minister further advocated examining the possibility of incorporating school board examination performance into the selection framework for competitive and entrance examinations.

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He said such a move could help reduce excessive dependence on a single entrance examination while restoring the importance of regular school education and board examinations.

However, he emphasised that an appropriate mechanism would have to be evolved to ensure a level playing field for students from different educational boards, including JKBOSE, CBSE and ICSE, so that candidates from any particular board were not placed at a disadvantage.

The meeting also discussed the mandate of the High-Powered Task Force, constituted by the Government of India to recommend comprehensive reforms in examinations conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), including NEET-UG, JEE (Main), CUET-UG and UGC-NET.

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The Task Force has been mandated to examine various aspects of the examination ecosystem, including examination design, security, institutional governance, the use of emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain, inclusivity, student well-being and a time-bound roadmap for implementing reforms.

The meeting also reviewed the arrangements made by the J&K administration for the conduct of NEET-UG 2026, including coordination among civil and police authorities, preparedness of examination centres, security of question papers, deployment of nodal officers and constitution of committees at the UT, divisional and district levels.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Health and Medical Education Sakina Itoo, Minister for Education Shamim Firdous, Acting Chief Secretary Shailendra Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Dheeraj Gupta, and Task Force members Tapan Kumar Deka and Prof V Kamakoti.