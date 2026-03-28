Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to leverage India’s diplomatic influence and his personal relations with key global leaders to help end the ongoing conflict in West Asia and alleviate human suffering in the region.

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The Chief Minister condemned what he described as an “unjust and illegal war imposed on Iran” and expressed condolences for all those who have lost their lives in the conflict, including Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his associates.

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Abdullah said the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and his family members was beyond condemnation. “It did not stop there, as a school was targeted, killing many students. I would say that in recent history we have not seen such gruesome killings, and we don’t even know for what purpose this war is going on. If we listen to the President of the US, he himself does not seem aware why this war was inflicted on Iran. In the morning he talks about regime change, in the afternoon he mentions the Strait of Hormuz, and in the evening he talks about oil prices,” Abdullah said.

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The Chief Minister made these remarks during the ongoing Budget Session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, where he addressed the escalating situation in West Asia, which has affected lakhs of people across the region and beyond. Friday marked the first day of the second leg of the session, which will continue till April 4.

“There should be no objection if this House collectively appeals to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to use his diplomatic relations to help bring this war to an end as soon as possible, so that the suffering of the people may end and Iran can once again engage peacefully with the world,” he said.

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Abdullah emphasised that the crisis has a direct impact on India as well, noting that many Indian citizens, including those from Jammu and Kashmir, are stranded in Iran. He also pointed to visible effects within the country, such as long queues at petrol pumps and the emotional distress among people.

“As representatives of the people, we have every right to raise our concerns in this House,” he said, adding that while the Assembly may not be in a position to stop the war, India’s diplomatic standing places it in a unique position to contribute towards peace.

Referring to India’s relations with countries such as the United States, Israel, Iran, and other regional powers, the Chief Minister expressed confidence in the Centre’s ability to play a constructive role. He said ending the war would not only reduce suffering in the affected regions but also promote peaceful coexistence among nations.

Reiterating his appeal, he said the Government of India should make all possible efforts to end the war at the earliest, stressing that “the sooner it ends, the greater the benefit for humanity.” Framing the issue as a humanitarian crisis rather than a religious one, he added, “It is not any one religion that is being killed — it is humanity that is being killed.”

Earlier, the House witnessed pandemonium as NC, PDP, and Congress members raised slogans against Israel, while BJP members held placards demanding the establishment of a National Law University (NLU) in Jammu.