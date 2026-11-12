Omar Abdullah condemns killing of 2 J-K policemen in Kishtwar, calls it ‘cowardly act’

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday expressed anguish over the killing of two special police officers (SPOs) in Kishtwar.

The office of the Chief Minister, J&K, in a statement on X said that the Chief Minister has expressed profound grief and anguish over the tragic killing of two Special Police Officers.

Related news: Pak terrorists in forests, multiple encounters, 2 SPOs killed: Kishtwar’s continuing terror challenge

“Strongly condemning the cowardly act of violence, the Chief Minister extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for strength and courage to bear this irreparable loss,” the statement read.

Advertisement

Bodies of the two SPOs identified as Bobby Chand and Rashpal Kumar were found during a search operation on Thursday after they went missing on Wednesday.

The Deputy Chief Minister, Surinder Coudhary, in a statement said: “The loss of two SPOs, Rashpal Kumar and Bobby Chand, in Kishtwar is heartbreaking. I condemn this cowardly and barbaric act in the strongest terms and stand in solidarity with the bereaved families”.

Even as the J&K police did not issue any official statement regarding the incident till the filing of this report, many political leaders condemned the incident.

Advertisement

Member of Parliament and BJP J&K chief Sat Sharma said that the SPOs stand on the frontline of the nation's security, guarding its territory and protecting its people under the most challenging circumstances.

“Their courage, commitment and readiness to make the supreme sacrifice for the motherland reflect the highest spirit of patriotism and duty,” he said, adding that the nation will forever remain indebted to such brave hearts, whose sacrifices strengthen the country's resolve to defend every inch of its territory against hostile forces.