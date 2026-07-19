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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Omar Abdullah cuts short Delhi visit, returns to Jammu amid rain crisis

Omar Abdullah cuts short Delhi visit, returns to Jammu amid rain crisis

Government closely monitors flood situation in Rajouri-Poonch as heavy rains and flash floods claim 11 lives, displace hundreds and trigger rescue operations

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 01:12 PM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. PTI File.
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Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday cut short his Delhi visit and decided to return to Jammu after heavy rain triggered widespread damage in the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri.

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The chief minister, who was in the national capital ahead of the National Conference’s proposed statehood protest scheduled for Monday, said the government was closely monitoring the situation and the administration had been directed to provide all possible assistance to affected residents.

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Heavy rains have lashed many parts of Jammu division, especially Poonch and Rajouri overnight, leaving eight persons dead and six others missing, while hundreds of residents have to move to safer locations as floodwaters inundated low-lying areas in Rajouri town.

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Expressed profound grief over the loss of lives caused by flash floods and landslides, Abdullah said his government is closely monitoring the situation and will ensure that relief, rescue and rehabilitation measures are carried out swiftly and effectively in all affected areas.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

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The chief minister said the administration, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police and all other concerned agencies are fully engaged in rescue and relief operations.

He has directed the authorities to ensure that all possible assistance reaches the affected families without any delay.

Earlier, in a post on X, Abdullah said he would personally monitor the situation on the ground in Jammu.

“In light of the weather warning put out by the meteorological department and the seriousness of the situation unfolding across parts of Jammu division, I will leave Delhi to fly to Jammu this afternoon to personally monitor the situation on the ground,” the chief minister said.

“Since first light this morning I’ve been closely monitoring the situation arising from the extremely heavy rain in parts of Jammu, especially Rajouri town & surrounding areas. I’ve been in touch with the local MLAs of the region. While the situation continues to unfold the first priority of the administration is to safeguard precious lives. The government will do everything possible to aid & assist affected people who have suffered property loss/damage due to the rains & flash floods,” he said.

Abdullah also stated that the National Conference’s planned statehood protest in Delhi on July 20 will continue as scheduled under the leadership of National Conference president Farooq Abdullah.

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