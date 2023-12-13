Omar Abdullah decides to go off-grid for few weeks

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, December 12

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah declared on Tuesday that he would be “off-grid” for a few weeks following what he described as “deeply disappointing” days, alluding to recent legal setbacks. Despite the challenges, he assured his return early next year to confront various issues, including two elections in J&K.

In an extensive post on X, the former CM of J&K appeared to reference the Supreme Court’s affirmation of the abrogation of Article 370 and the Delhi High Court’s denial of his divorce petition from his estranged wife Payal Abdullah. “The last two days have been deeply disappointing both personally and professionally, but I refuse to give up and slink away,” he stated.

He mentioned his intention to return early next year, “fighting fit” and prepared to confront the challenges of 2024. “Will come back early in the new year fighting fit & ready to face the challenges that 2024 will throw at me, including at least two elections in J&K. The fights and struggles will continue,” he added.

Omar had on Monday said he was disappointed but not disheartened by the Supreme Court verdict upholding the Centre’s August 5, 2019 decision to abrogate Article 370, which bestowed special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

