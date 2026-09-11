Omar Abdullah defends Vande Mataram rendition, says J&K bound by law

Responding to Congress criticism of the National Conference over the singing of the national song during the inauguration of the International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir, Abdullah said the issue had been unnecessarily politicised.

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"They should have opposed it in Parliament. A law has been enacted and we have to abide by it," Abdullah told reporters.

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He said that at official functions attended by constitutional authorities, including Governors, the Lieutenant Governor and judges, prescribed protocols must be followed.

"Wherever the national anthem is played at official functions, the prescribed provisions relating to Vande Mataram are followed. This is not limited to Jammu and Kashmir but applies across the country, including Congress-ruled states," he said.

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Abdullah questioned the opposition to the practice, saying legal provisions cannot be selectively ignored. He described the controversy as an attempt to make "a mountain out of a molehill".

The Chief Minister also dismissed criticism over remarks made by National Conference chief spokesperson and Zadibal MLA Tanvir Sadiq regarding the historical poverty of Kashmiris.

A political controversy erupted after Sadiq reportedly said that "one pyjama was shared by an entire mohalla" in Kashmir because of widespread poverty in the past.

Defending his party colleague, Abdullah said the remarks reflected a historical reality that has been documented by several writers and historians, including Walter Lawrence.

"What Tanvir said is not historically incorrect. Many historians have written about the poverty that existed in Jammu and Kashmir and the hardships faced by people at that time," he said.

According to Abdullah, Sadiq's comments were intended to highlight the socio-economic progress made by Kashmir over the decades. "We have moved forward from those conditions. Today, we educate our children and produce doctors, engineers and professionals," he said.

Abdullah also accused the BJP and PDP of raising the issue for political reasons and asserted that Sadiq neither needed to apologise nor issue any clarification over his remarks.