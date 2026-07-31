Omar Abdullah, estranged wife Payal seek divorce by mutual consent in Supreme Court

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and his estranged wife, Payal Abdullah, have agreed to dissolve their marriage by mutual consent and have moved the Supreme Court under Article 142 of the Constitution, according to a report by LiveLaw.

Advertisement

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal informed a Bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe on Friday that the couple had reached a settlement through mediation and filed an application seeking dissolution of their marriage by mutual consent.

Advertisement

"Article 142 filed, my lords may grant divorce," Sibal submitted before the Bench, adding that the parties had "embraced freedom", LiveLaw reported.

Advertisement

The development came during the hearing of Abdullah's appeal challenging the Delhi High Court's refusal to grant him a divorce. The Supreme Court had earlier referred the matter to the Supreme Court Mediation Centre, where the parties eventually arrived at a settlement.

Omar Abdullah and Payal Abdullah were married on September 1, 1994, and have been living separately since 2009. They have two sons.

Advertisement

Abdullah had initially sought divorce before the Family Court on the grounds of desertion and cruelty. However, on August 30, 2016, the Family Court dismissed his plea, holding that he had failed to establish that the marriage had irretrievably broken down.

He challenged the order before the Delhi High Court, but in December 2023, a Division Bench of Justices Sanjeev Sachdeva and Vikas Mahajan upheld the Family Court's decision.

The Supreme Court is now expected to consider the couple's joint application under Article 142, which empowers it to pass orders necessary for doing complete justice in any matter before it.