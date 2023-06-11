Omar Abdullah hints at staying away from anti-BJP alliance for Lok Sabha elections

PTI

Rajouri/Jammu, June 10

National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah on Saturday hinted at his party staying away from the grand alliance against the BJP in next year’s general elections, saying most such parties remained silent when Article 370 was abrogated.

No benefit I do not see any benefit from such an alliance for the party and J&K. Where were those leaders in 2019 when we faced a big deceit? Omar Abdullah, NC vice president

He also said the talks on a pre-poll alliance in J&K would be premature before the sounding of bugle for the Assembly elections in the Union Territory. “What we have (to contribute) outside J&K? We have a total of five (Lok Sabha) seats and what storm these seats can create? We have to fight against the BJP on these seats and what is going outside J&K is a secondary question,” Omar said.

The former chief minister was responding to a question on the possibility of the National Conference joining hands with other parties against the BJP in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. “Compulsions aside, I do not see any benefit from such an alliance for the party and J&K. I am repeatedly saying that when they need us, they knock on our doors. When Kejriwal is in trouble, he needs our support but where were these leaders in 2019 when we faced a big deceit?”

he said, referring to the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of J&K into the UTs of J&K and Ladakh.

However, he said there are only four parties — DMK, TMC and two Left parties — “which always stood with the people of J&K”.

Omar said he was tired of answering questions about the delay in J&K Assembly elections. “It is evident that the BJP is not ready. Had it been ready, elections would have taken place,” he claimed.

Omar, who used the Mughal Road to reach Rajouri to express condolences to the family of a party colleague who breathed his last at Nowshera sometime back, said the efforts of the administration should be to minimise sufferings of the public and control growing militancy in the region.