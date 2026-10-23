Omar Abdullah invites athletes from across nation to Kashmir Marathon on Oct 25

"I hope people will participate in the Kashmir Marathon with full enthusiasm and passion," Abdullah told reporters after inaugurating the Kashmir Marathon Expo at Polo Grounds in Srinagar.

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Calling on athletes to participate in the event, the chief minister emphasised that taking part was more important than winning. "Winning is not as important as participating. Take part, and enjoy this marathon," he said.

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Abdullah informed that spot registrations for the event are still open. "Those who have not registered yet have an opportunity to register right here on the spot," he added.

He noted that athletes from various regions of India and abroad are expected to join the race.

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"If you look at it, compared to all such races held across the country, in terms of beauty and surroundings, there is no match for the Kashmir Marathon. The prize money is also manifold higher compared to other races," he said.

Abdullah said a separate category has been introduced this year for local runners to promote long-distance running in Jammu and Kashmir.

"This year, as per the demand of our local runners, a prize has also been set aside for the local runners here, so that sports, and especially running, whether it's a half marathon or a full marathon, get encouragement," he said.

While Abdullah will be flagging off the marathon, he will not be participating this year as he did in the first two editions. "This year, unfortunately, I will not be participating in this third marathon, but I will definitely come to flag it off," he added.