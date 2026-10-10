Omar Abdullah invites firms to establish GCCs in J&K, vows business-friendly policies

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday pitched Jammu and Kashmir as a promising destination for Global Capability Centres (GCCs), stressing the need for a business-friendly environment, investor confidence and progressive policies to generate employment opportunities for local youth.

Addressing the GCC Summit-2026 at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Jammu, through virtual mode, Abdullah said Jammu and Kashmir possesses the potential to emerge as an attractive GCC destination and urged stakeholders to leverage emerging technologies and innovation-driven growth.

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The Chief Minister highlighted the need to build investor confidence and create a supportive policy ecosystem to attract enterprises and generate meaningful jobs. He also advocated leveraging Jammu and Kashmir’s strengths in agriculture, horticulture, manufacturing, tourism, handicrafts, information technology and services to diversify economic growth.

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Omar appreciated IIM Jammu for bringing together government, industry and academia on a common platform to explore investment and collaboration opportunities.

The two-day summit, being hosted by IIM-Jammu in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir Government, with NASSCOM as knowledge partner, commenced at the institute’s campus on Friday. The event brought together senior government officials, industry leaders, GCC experts, policymakers and academicians to discuss strategies for positioning the Union Territory as an emerging GCC destination.

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Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo highlighted the transformative role of technology, particularly Artificial Intelligence, in shaping the future of business and GCCs. He emphasised transparent governance, simplified regulatory processes and efficient administrative systems as key factors in building investor confidence. He also underscored the importance of the Union Territory’s single-window clearance framework in facilitating enterprise establishment and expansion.

Labour and Employment Secretary Kumar Rajeev Ranjan stressed the importance of skill development and industry-aligned education in preparing local youth for emerging opportunities. He said GCCs could help bridge the gap between industry requirements and available talent, support talent retention and create high-value employment.

IIM Jammu Director Prof BS Sahay said the summit provides a crucial platform to translate Jammu and Kashmir’s potential into tangible opportunities for investment, innovation and employment. He stressed the need for strategic partnerships, digital transformation, industry-relevant skills and sustained collaboration among government, industry and academia to build a future-ready workforce and a distinctive GCC ecosystem.

The discussions during the inaugural day focused on leveraging local talent, strengthening digital and physical infrastructure, improving the business environment and aligning skills with global industry requirements.

The summit witnessed participation from around 45 organisations, more than 55 industry leaders and over 300 delegates, providing a platform for collaboration among policymakers, industry and academia.