Omar Abdullah meets Amit Shah, pushes for early restoration of statehood for J-K

J-K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday evening met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, and discussed key issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir.

A statement by Omar’s office said the meeting focused on restoration of statehood, finalisation of the Transaction of Business Rules, rationalisation of reservations, and other important matters concerning "public welfare and development".

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Abdullah also briefed the Home Minister on the First International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir (IFFJK), scheduled to begin in Srinagar next week, and “thanked him for the timely assistance being extended to J&K in the wake of flood-related damage across several areas”, the statement said.

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Since the elected National Conference government assumed office in Jammu and Kashmir in 2024, Omar Abdullah and senior party leaders have repeatedly demanded the restoration of statehood. The Centre, however, has maintained that statehood would be restored at an “appropriate time”.

Apart from the statehood issue, the UT government is also awaiting approval from the Centre on the transaction of business rules and the rationalisation of the reservation policy.