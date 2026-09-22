Omar Abdullah outlines relief, restoration measures for flood-hit Rajouri dist

Replying to a question by Rajouri MLA Iftikhar Ahmed during Question Hour of the Autumn Session, Omar, who also holds the Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction portfolio, said the District Administration Rajouri had received 149 family-wise cases related to losses caused by flashfloods and landslides.

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He said Rs 40.61 lakh had been disbursed among affected families under the prescribed SDRF norms. In addition, Rs 2.81 crore had been released from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and distributed to beneficiaries in accordance with approved guidelines.

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The Chief Minister said a preliminary assessment had identified extensive damage to roads and bridges across Rajouri district. A proposal for the permanent restoration of 403 roads and bridges has been prepared at an estimated cost of Rs 185 crore.

Regarding power infrastructure, Omar said damage worth Rs 27.99 crore had been assessed in Rajouri district following heavy rains and flash floods in July 2026, including losses of Rs 9.39 crore in Rajouri constituency alone.

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He told the House that power supply had been temporarily restored through the installation of an Emergency Restoration System (ERS) tower on the 132 KV Rajouri-Draba transmission line. The tendering process for permanent restoration is currently underway.

The Chief Minister further informed that Rs 1.25 crore had been sanctioned under SDRF for temporary restoration of power infrastructure in Rajouri district. Of this, Rs 57.60 lakh was allocated to Rajouri constituency, while the remaining amount was distributed among other affected areas of the district.

On agricultural losses, Omar said the Agriculture Department had conducted field-level verification of Kharif crop damage. Maize crops were affected over 416 hectares with an assessed loss of 15 per cent, while paddy crops suffered 65 per cent damage across 101.50 hectares.

He added that the Jal Shakti and Public Works (R&B) Departments had also carried out detailed assessments of damage to water supply, irrigation and road infrastructure in the constituency.

According to the Chief Minister, all damaged roads, bridges, water supply schemes and power infrastructure were temporarily restored within a month. Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for permanent restoration have been prepared and are under consideration.

He also said that flood-prone electrical infrastructure would be strengthened and realigned wherever necessary to improve resilience against future disasters, while adequate spare equipment would be maintained to ensure swift restoration in the event of any future damage.