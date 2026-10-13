Omar Abdullah pushes for sustainable mountain development policy

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday called for a practical and balanced roadmap for sustainable mountain development, stressing that environmental protection, economic growth and people’s livelihoods must progress together.

He was speaking after inaugurating the 13th Sustainable Mountain Development Summit, jointly organised by SKUAST-Kashmir and the Integrated Mountain Initiative in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir Science, Technology and Innovation Council (JKSTIC).

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Held under the J&K Agriculture Science Congress-2026, the summit focused on sustainable Himalayan landscapes for an inclusive Viksit Bharat and the formulation of a Sustainable Mountain Development Policy for Jammu and Kashmir.

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Highlighting the growing impact of climate change on the region, the Chief Minister said erratic snowfall, water scarcity, extreme rainfall and landslides were increasingly affecting Jammu and Kashmir, making sustainable development a necessity rather than a choice.

“We do not take care of our mountains and environment as much as we should. We cannot stop global warming on our own, nor can we reverse it. The whole world has to work together to address this challenge, but we can certainly take better care of our own environment,” he said.

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Referring to changing weather patterns, Omar Abdullah noted that snowfall had become increasingly erratic, leading to water shortages during spring months. He said prolonged dry spells were often followed by intense rainfall, cloudbursts and flooding, posing new challenges for local communities and infrastructure.

Describing these developments as a new reality, the Chief Minister said the key challenge was to pursue economic development while adapting to rising environmental risks.

“We have to ask ourselves how we sustain livelihoods and continue to develop. Development is essential, but it must be sustainable,” he said.

The Chief Minister cautioned against blaming tourism alone for environmental degradation, though he acknowledged that growing tourist numbers had increased pressure on popular destinations.

“Tourism does put pressure on our environment, but it would be incorrect to attribute all environmental challenges solely to tourism. We all have a responsibility,” he said, urging people to avoid littering, reduce the use of single-use plastic and conserve water and energy.

He stressed that environmental protection required both government intervention and behavioural changes at the individual level.

On tourism development, Omar Abdullah advocated expanding tourism infrastructure to new destinations rather than restricting visitor inflow to established locations such as Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Sonamarg.

He said future tourist destinations should be developed in a planned and sustainable manner, with adequate arrangements for sewage treatment, wastewater management and solid waste disposal from the outset.

“Some destinations are nearing their carrying capacity. The answer is not to stop people from visiting Gulmarg, Pahalgam or Sonamarg, but to develop new destinations where proper waste management and sewage disposal systems are already in place,” he said.