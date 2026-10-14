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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Omar Abdullah reviews arrangements for Darbar Move to Jammu

Omar Abdullah reviews arrangements for Darbar Move to Jammu

Directs all departments to ensure a smooth, secure and well-coordinated transition of government offices from Srinagar to Jammu,

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Srinagar, Updated At : 01:41 AM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah chairing a high-level meeting to take stock of preparations for the Darbar move to Jammu.
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Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday reviewed preparations for the Darbar Move Session 2026-27 and directed all departments to ensure a smooth, secure and well-coordinated transition of government offices from Srinagar to Jammu, with adequate facilities for employees.

Chairing a high-level meeting, the Chief Minister reviewed transport, security, accommodation and logistical arrangements for the annual shift of offices. Commissioner Secretary, General Administration Department (GAD), M Raju, briefed the meeting on the proposed movement plan and convoy arrangements.

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Omar directed the Managing Director of JKRTC and the Traffic Department to ensure adequate availability of buses and organise the down convoy over two days, October 31 and November 1, for the safe and efficient transportation of employees and official records. He stressed the need for close coordination among all departments to facilitate hassle-free movement.

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Reviewing security measures and traffic management along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, the Chief Minister asked the Police Department and other agencies to make comprehensive arrangements, particularly in residential areas where employees would be accommodated in Jammu.

The meeting was informed that medical assistance would be available throughout the convoy route, with ambulances, doctors and paramedical staff deployed in both Kashmir and Jammu divisions.

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The Chief Minister also reviewed arrangements related to food, hospitality and other essential services. The Divisional Commissioner Jammu was directed to assess traffic management within the city and identify suitable points along the convoy route for food stalls and public convenience facilities, including washrooms.

The functioning of the Winter Secretariat in Srinagar was also reviewed. Omar directed the General Administration Department to issue monthly rosters for Ministers and Administrative Secretaries to remain stationed at the Winter Secretariat beginning November.

He further directed that special casual leave be granted to Kashmir-based employees shifting to Jammu as part of the Darbar Move. Officials informed the meeting that a formal order in this regard would be issued shortly.

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