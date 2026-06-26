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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Omar Abdullah reviews lake conservation projects, calls for faster execution

Omar Abdullah reviews lake conservation projects, calls for faster execution

Chairs the 27th Board of Directors meeting of the J&K Lake Conservation and Management Authority

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Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:59 AM Jun 26, 2026 IST
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Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. Image credits/ANI
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Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday chaired the 27th Board of Directors meeting of the Jammu & Kashmir Lake Conservation and Management Authority (LCMA) at SKICC to review the progress of ongoing conservation initiatives and discuss policy, administrative and infrastructure-related issues concerning Dal, Nigeen, Khushalsar and Gilsar lakes.
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The Board reviewed the action taken on decisions made during its previous meeting and assessed progress on major conservation and restoration projects, including the Integrated Management Plan for the Dal-Nigeen lake ecosystem, eco-development of lake hamlets, sewerage infrastructure, lake-cleaning operations and other measures aimed at improving the ecological health of the lakes.

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Emphasising that conservation of Jammu and Kashmir’s lakes requires sustained institutional coordination, scientific planning and timely execution, the Chief Minister directed the concerned departments and the Authority to expedite ongoing projects while ensuring strict compliance with environmental safeguards and statutory procedures.

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The meeting held detailed deliberations on agenda items related to strengthening the Authority, modernising sewerage management systems, conserving Khushalsar and Gilsar lakes, and enhancing institutional capacity. The Chief Minister directed that proposals requiring further examination be revised and resubmitted after incorporating observations made during the discussions.

Reaffirming the Government’s commitment to preserving the fragile lake ecosystem, Omar Abdullah stressed that conservation efforts must be guided by scientific assessment, environmental sustainability and long-term public interest.

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He also called for regular monitoring of ongoing works and close inter-departmental coordination to ensure tangible improvements in the conservation and management of J&K’s lakes.

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