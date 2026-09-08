Omar Abdullah says in constant touch with Amit Shah over key J&K issues

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said he remains in constant communication with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on several pending issues between the Union Territory and the Centre, including restoration of statehood, approval of business rules and the appointment of the Advocate General.

"I am in constant communication with the Home Minister. There are several issues between Jammu and Kashmir and the Central Government that are regularly discussed," Omar told reporters here.

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Responding to a question about his recent meeting with Shah in New Delhi, the Chief Minister said a number of important matters concerning Jammu and Kashmir were awaiting resolution.

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"Statehood restoration, approval of business rules, the appointment of the Advocate General, which has been pending for nearly two years, and the reservation report are among the issues under discussion. The Cabinet had responded to the queries raised earlier, but the report is yet to be forwarded to the Union Government," he said.

The Chief Minister said discussions with the Centre were being held on all these matters.

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Commenting on the demolition of a mosque in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district, Omar alleged that decisions were being taken selectively.

"They cannot see our papers. Others have papers and even if they do not, no action is taken against them. Decisions are being made on the basis of religion," he said.

When asked about the alleged assault on two Muslim women journalists, Omar described the incident as unfortunate and expressed concern over what he termed the treatment of Muslims as outsiders.

"The way Muslims are treated as outsiders, whether it is through the demolition of mosques or incidents of assault, is extremely unfortunate. Such things should not happen," he said.

The Chief Minister also called for a thorough investigation into threats reportedly issued against members of the Kashmiri Pandit community.

"Whether they are government employees or private citizens working in a chemist shop, a dhaba or a bank, people have been targeted purely because of their ethnicity or religion. This is something we cannot afford," he said.

Referring to the migration of Kashmiri Pandits in the early 1990s, Omar said Jammu and Kashmir had already paid a heavy price for the turmoil of that period.

"I hope the security establishment takes these threats seriously, investigates them thoroughly, identifies those responsible and allows the law to take its course," he added.