Omar Abdullah says onus on Pak to create atmosphere for talks

Our Correspondent

Jammu, September 20

Former CM and National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said that the onus lied with Pakistan to bring peace to the region as talks and terror couldn’t go together.

Abdullah said that it was the time that Pakistan should fulfill its responsibility and come forward to make the atmosphere favourable for peace. He was speaking at an event in Jammu.

“The attacks are continuing which will hamper any attempt for talks. There have been attacks in Rajouri, Kokernag and Srinagar. The atmosphere should be made so that talks can be held and it is not only the responsibility of India alone but also Pakistan who has to take measures for restoration of peace in the region” Abdullah said.

“I always remember the words of ex-PM AB Vajpayee that you can change your friends but not neighbours. That country (Pakistan) will remain our neighbour whatever we do. But for talks to start, there is a need to make the atmosphere conducive and that country needs to work towards it,” he said. He also slammed the Central government and L-G Manoj Sinha, claiming that they had been giving “contradictory statements” and “misleading information” on holding Assembly polls in J&K and regarding the abrogation of Article 370. He said the recent encounters were evidence of the prevailing security situation in the UT. (With PTI inputs)

#Jammu #Omar Abdullah #Pakistan