Omar Abdullah says Pahalgam attack has shaken nation, he doesn't know how to apologise

Condemns terror attack in special session of J-K Assembly
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:12 PM Apr 28, 2025 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minsiter Omar Abdullah addressed a special session of Assembly organised to condemn the Pahalgam terror attack on Monday.

"From north to south and from east to west... from Arunachal to Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir to Kerala... the entire country has been affected by this attack. We have witnessed several attacks. We have seen attacks on the Amarnath Yatra camp, attacks in several villages of Doda. We have seen attacks on villages of Kashmiri Pandits, Sardars (Sikhs). However, there was time in between... this attack is Baisaran... such a big attack on civilians has happened after 21 years. We were thinking that these attacks were now part of our past."

Omar Abdullah said, "... This incident affected the entire country. We have seen many such attacks in the past... An attack of such a large scale has been carried out after 21 years in Baisaran... I did not know how to apologise to the families of the deceased... Being the host, it was my duty to send the tourists back safely. I couldn't do it. I do not have the words to seek an apology..."

The CM said, "Neither of us supports this attack. This attack has hollowed us. We are trying to find a ray of light in this... In the last 26 years, I have never seen people come out to protest against an attack like this..."

With ANI inputs 

