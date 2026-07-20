DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Omar Abdullah takes auto to Jantar Mantar for J&K statehood protest amid CJP stir

Omar Abdullah takes auto to Jantar Mantar for J&K statehood protest amid CJP stir

Sharing a video of the ride on X, he noted that the move was necessary as his walk ‘was about to turn into another procession’

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:53 PM Jul 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Omar Abdullah protests for the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir. Image credits/@OmarAbdullah/X
Advertisement

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and leaders of the National Conference (NC) were reportedly prevented from reaching Jantar Mantar on Monday during a planned demonstration to demand the restoration of J&K’s statehood.

Advertisement

The protest took place amidst significant traffic and security restrictions in central Delhi, triggered by the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) ‘Chalo Sansad’ march. Abdullah was seen travelling in an autorickshaw to reach the protest venue after his initial walk was disrupted. Sharing a video of the ride on X, he noted that the move was necessary as his walk “was about to turn into another procession”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The NC organized the stir to remind the Central government of its promise to return full statehood to the region following the 2024 Assembly elections. Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary noted that twenty-one months had passed since those assurances were made.

Despite the police intervention, Abdullah remained defiant, stating that the party was “not silenced”. Taking to social media, he asserted: “This is only the beginning of our struggle for statehood, our rights, [and] our dignity.”

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts