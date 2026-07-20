Omar Abdullah takes auto to Jantar Mantar for J&K statehood protest amid CJP stir

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and leaders of the National Conference (NC) were reportedly prevented from reaching Jantar Mantar on Monday during a planned demonstration to demand the restoration of J&K’s statehood.

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The protest took place amidst significant traffic and security restrictions in central Delhi, triggered by the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) ‘Chalo Sansad’ march. Abdullah was seen travelling in an autorickshaw to reach the protest venue after his initial walk was disrupted. Sharing a video of the ride on X, he noted that the move was necessary as his walk “was about to turn into another procession”.

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My walk from Jantar Mantar was about to turn into another procession so we grabbed the first available means of transport 🛺. pic.twitter.com/R8mtp3hk5X — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) July 20, 2026

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The NC organized the stir to remind the Central government of its promise to return full statehood to the region following the 2024 Assembly elections. Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary noted that twenty-one months had passed since those assurances were made.

Despite the police intervention, Abdullah remained defiant, stating that the party was “not silenced”. Taking to social media, he asserted: “This is only the beginning of our struggle for statehood, our rights, [and] our dignity.”