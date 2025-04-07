DT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Omar attends football match at Srinagar

PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 03:45 AM Apr 07, 2025 IST
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah attends an I-League football match at the TRC Ground in Srinagar.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday attended an I-League football match between Real Kashmir Football Club (RKFC) and Churchill Brothers FC Goa at the TRC Ground here. He was accompanied by his Advisor Nasir Aslam Wani, Commissioner Secretary Youth Services and Sports, Secretary J-K Sports Council and other senior officials.

The match, attended by an enthusiastic crowd, ended in a 1-1 draw.

As a gesture of support, Abdullah wore the Real Kashmir FC jersey, symbolising his solidarity with the team and its growing fan base. The CM lauded Real Kashmir FC for creating opportunities for Kashmiri youth to participate in top-tier national football leagues.

He also interacted with the players and officials of both teams, commending their performance and sportsmanship.

