Omar back in J&K for flood relief, Farooq to lead NC’s Delhi protest

With several parts of Jammu and Kashmir reeling under flashfloods and landslides triggered by incessant rain, Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah cut short his visit to New Delhi and returned to the Union Territory ahead of his party’s protest demanding restoration of statehood, scheduled for Monday.

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The demonstration at Jantar Mantar marks the first major face-off between the NC and the BJP-led Central Government over the issue. Until now, the demand for restoration of statehood had largely been confined to speeches by senior party leaders. NC president Farooq Abdullah will lead the protest.

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However, a day before the protest, flashfloods and landslides struck several parts of J&K, claiming multiple lives and leaving many areas cut off. Omar Abdullah decided to return to review the situation and oversee relief efforts.

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“In light of the weather warning issued by the Meteorological Department and the seriousness of the situation unfolding across parts of Jammu division, I will leave Delhi to fly to Jammu this afternoon to personally monitor the situation on the ground. The statehood protest will go ahead under the leadership of JKNC president Dr Farooq Abdullah as planned,” he said in a statement.

Taking a swipe at Omar Abdullah without naming him, Peoples Conference chief and MLA Sajad Lone posted on X: “Papa will protest in Delhi and Baba will behave and be a good boy in Jammu.”

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Responding to the criticism, NC chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq said, “If you politicise a Chief Minister’s decision to stand with people as they mourn their dead and grapple with the devastation caused by flashfloods, you’ve lost sight of basic humanity. Statehood is our collective responsibility, and the Chief Minister has led that fight from the very front. But as head of the government, it is equally his duty to be with those affected in their darkest hour. Politics should never be played on the dead.”

The PDP had earlier announced that it would join the protest at Jantar Mantar “only if the restoration of Article 370 and release of political prisoners are at the heart of the agenda.”

Meanwhile, the BJP said it has consistently maintained its stand on the restoration of statehood and accused the NC of using the issue to divert attention from “unfulfilled promises.”

Leader of Opposition and senior BJP leader Sunil Sharma said, “As the NC has chosen to stage a protest at Jantar Mantar in the name of statehood, I believe the people of J&K deserve answers on the issues that affect their everyday lives.”

Sharma said the BJP has always maintained a clear and consistent stand on restoring statehood and remains committed to the assurance given by the Government of India. “However, statehood cannot be used as a pretext to divert attention from nearly two years of unfulfilled promises, administrative failures and poor governance,” he added.