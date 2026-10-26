DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Omar Cabinet set for first expansion, oath on Tuesday

Omar Cabinet set for first expansion, oath on Tuesday

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jammu, Updated At : 01:01 AM Oct 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
file
Advertisement

After days of speculation over the date of the Cabinet expansion in Jammu and Kashmir, it has now been officially confirmed that Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will administer the oath of office to new ministers on Tuesday (October 27). The oath of office and secrecy will be administered at 10.30 am at Lok Bhavan in Srinagar to the new ministers who are set to be inducted into Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s Council of Ministers.

According to an official invitation issued by Lok Bhavan, “The L-G will administer the oath of office and secrecy to legislators being inducted into the Council of Ministers at Lok Bhavan Auditorium, Srinagar, on October 27 at 10.30 am.”

Advertisement

The invitation asks invitees to confirm their participation by October 26 to facilitate security arrangements. The induction will be the first since the formation of the Omar Abdullah-led J&K Government in October 2024.

Advertisement

Omar Abdullah on Saturday asked his party colleagues to stop sending him messages and refrain from approaching him regarding the Cabinet expansion. He told the media that the decision on the new ministers had already been taken.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts