Omar Cabinet set for first expansion, oath on Tuesday

After days of speculation over the date of the Cabinet expansion in Jammu and Kashmir, it has now been officially confirmed that Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will administer the oath of office to new ministers on Tuesday (October 27). The oath of office and secrecy will be administered at 10.30 am at Lok Bhavan in Srinagar to the new ministers who are set to be inducted into Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s Council of Ministers.

According to an official invitation issued by Lok Bhavan, “The L-G will administer the oath of office and secrecy to legislators being inducted into the Council of Ministers at Lok Bhavan Auditorium, Srinagar, on October 27 at 10.30 am.”

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The invitation asks invitees to confirm their participation by October 26 to facilitate security arrangements. The induction will be the first since the formation of the Omar Abdullah-led J&K Government in October 2024.

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Omar Abdullah on Saturday asked his party colleagues to stop sending him messages and refrain from approaching him regarding the Cabinet expansion. He told the media that the decision on the new ministers had already been taken.