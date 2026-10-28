Omar Cabinet shows regional imbalance: BJP

Sharma had won the 2024 Assembly election as an Independent from the Chhamb constituency in Jammu district. He was inducted into the Cabinet after the formation of the government and was assigned several portfolios, including Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs; Transport; Science and Technology; Information Technology; Youth Services and Sports; and ARI and Trainings.

Advertisement

Leader of Opposition and senior BJP leader Sunil Sharma said the latest expansion had left mainland Jammu without representation in the Cabinet, raising concerns over regional and cultural balance.

Advertisement

“I want to congratulate the new ministers, but it is for the first time that a regional and cultural imbalance has been observed during the Cabinet expansion. Governments are formed not only to win but also to take every quarter and region along. Governments have to maintain religious, cultural and regional balance, but that was not seen today,” he said.

Former minister and J&K BJP vice-president Chowdhary Zulfkar Ali said the Chief Minister had the prerogative to choose his Council of Ministers but questioned the exclusion of senior legislators and the decision to drop Sharma.

Advertisement

“No doubt, the Chief Minister has the prerogative to choose his Council of Ministers. However, ignoring some of the most deserving senior MLAs raises serious questions about balance, experience and political accommodation. Dropping Satish Sharma, the only minister from Jammu’s mainland, is particularly disappointing. He is a young, energetic and upright leader who deserved due consideration,” Ali said.

He further accused Abdullah of overlooking the concerns of his own legislators. “Unfortunately, Omar Abdullah’s approach appears to have overlooked the sentiments and expectations of his own MLAs. Even after the Cabinet reshuffle, there seems to be little regard for the concerns of party legislators,” he said.

Meanwhile, Manish Sahni, president of the J&K unit of Shiv Sena (UBT), criticised the National Conference-led government, alleging that it had failed to meet public expectations during its two years in power and had now deprived Jammu of representation in the Cabinet.