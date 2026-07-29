Omar directs departments to accelerate capex expenditure, ensure timely utilisation of funds

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Chairing a high-level review meeting on capex at the Civil Secretariat, the Chief Minister called for focused attention on departments lagging in expenditure and cautioned against the practice of delaying spending until the closing months of the financial year.

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“To have money and not spend it is incompetence. This is very difficult to justify. Not having money is easier to explain, but it is impossible to explain when funds are available and remain unutilised,” the Chief Minister said.

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He said the review meeting had deliberately been convened at the beginning of the financial year rather than towards its end so that corrective measures could be taken in time and departments could effectively utilise the remaining working season.

“There is still ample working season available in both the Kashmir Valley and the Jammu plains. There should be no reason why funds already released are not spent appropriately. Every department must give this focused attention,” he said.

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The meeting was attended by Ministers Sakina Itoo, Javed Ahmed Rana, Javid Ahmad Dar and Satish Sharma.

Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretaries, Administrative Secretaries, the Director General (Budget), Director General (Codes), Heads of Departments and other senior officers participated. Officials stationed outside Jammu joined through video conferencing.

Reviewing the implementation of the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI), the Chief Minister directed departments to ensure full utilisation of allocations under the scheme, warning that any unspent amount during the current financial year would adversely affect Jammu and Kashmir’s allocation in the next fiscal.

He stressed that every rupee available under SASCI Part-I must be utilised and instructed departments to identify eligible projects without delay. He also asked Ministers to review reform-linked targets under the scheme every fortnight so that Jammu and Kashmir could qualify for additional financial assistance under the reform component of SASCI.

“The earlier we implement the specified reforms, the sooner we receive additional funds and the more time we will have to utilise them productively,” he observed.

The Chief Minister directed departments to immediately begin work on projects where administrative approvals and tendering had already been completed, stating that such projects could initially be funded through the capex budget and later shifted to the reform-linked component of SASCI once additional funds become available.

He also instructed departments to prepare a robust pipeline of projects for the next financial year instead of waiting for funds before identifying development works.

Expressing concern over the inability of some departments to identify projects despite the availability of financial resources, the Chief Minister observed that the Government’s challenge had shifted from shortage of funds to inadequate project preparedness.

Earlier, Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) Shailendra Kumar gave a detailed presentation on the CAPEX position for 2026-27, covering expenditure under the UT sector, District CAPEX and Centrally-Sponsored Schemes. He also highlighted departments where expenditure remained below expected levels and outlined factors contributing to slow fund utilisation.