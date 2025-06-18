Omar engages with tour operators to discuss ways for tourism revival in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday held an interactive session with a visiting delegation of the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) and acknowledged their continued interest and efforts in promoting Jammu and Kashmir as a premier tourist destination.

“We are very grateful to IATO for coming here and organising this visit, because trust works both ways. Your presence assures us that we are on the right path,” the Chief Minister remarked while addressing the gathering.

Referring to the tragic Pahalgam terror attack, Omar said, “To call it unfortunate would be an understatement. It impacted not just 26 families directly but affected the confidence of many more. Just when the season had begun to look promising, the downturn by mid-June was quite telling.”

Highlighting the resilience of the tourism sector, Omar expressed optimism about the revival. “Since the 2022 season, we’ve seen a surge in tourist vehicles. It was encouraging to see Srinagar bustling with activity, taxis with luggage on rooftops heading to Pahalgam, Gulmarg, and beyond.”

He stressed that the goal is not to have tourists visit Kashmir just once. “We want them to return again and again. That’s why your feedback is essential—for improving the experience, enhancing infrastructure and expanding the adventure tourism potential.”

Touching on the progress of developing nine new destinations, Omar said the government is working closely with the Union Government to develop and operationalise them. “Destinations across both Jammu and Kashmir hold immense tourism potential, and both regions will be equally promoted.”

On infrastructure and connectivity, Omar noted the popularity of the new train services to Kashmir and promised to take up the issue of capacity constraints with the Ministry of Railways. “The demand is growing and we will explore increasing train length and frequency.”

He also underscored the importance of reopening destinations that were temporarily shut post-tragedy. “We have begun this process. It’s a matter of restoring confidence—for tourists and for ourselves.”

Addressing the scope for adventure tourism, Omar Abdullah mentioned new ideas being explored in places like Betab Valley in Pahalgam and Gulmarg. “Zip-lining, mountain biking, and summer trekking could redefine these locations. We’re in touch with national-level adventure infrastructure providers to bring these ideas to life.”

He also welcomed IATO’s proposal for a promotional tourism event later this year. “We look forward to sending a sizable delegation from J&K, both government and private stakeholders, to showcase the Valley’s offerings.”

In his address, IATO president Ravi Gosain assured full support from the association in promoting Kashmir across domestic and international markets. “We are committed to showcasing Kashmir’s beauty and culture to the world,” he said.