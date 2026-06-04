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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Omar flags off cyclothon in Srinagar

Omar flags off cyclothon in Srinagar

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Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 03:51 AM Jun 04, 2026 IST
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CM Omar Abdullah flags off a cyclothon on World Bicycle Day in Srinagar on Wednesday. PTI
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Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday flagged off a Cyclothon at the Royal Springs Golf Course (RSGC), Srinagar, to mark World Bicycle Day. The event reaffirmed the government’s commitment to promoting fitness, healthy lifestyles, and a vibrant sports culture among the youth of the Union Territory.

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Organised by the Jammu & Kashmir Sports Council under its flagship initiative My Youth My Pride, the Cyclothon drew enthusiastic participation from cyclists, students, and sports enthusiasts across the Valley.

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On the occasion, the Chief Minister unveiled the mascot, jersey, and publicity campaign for the forthcoming Jammu Cyclothon, announcing its dates. He also declared that the Kashmir Cyclothon would be conducted as a national-level event, aimed at attracting cyclists from across India and positioning Jammu and Kashmir as a hub for adventure and sporting activities.

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Interacting with participants, Abdullah praised the growing interest in cycling and stressed the importance of adopting active lifestyles for better physical and mental well-being. He highlighted cycling as an environmentally sustainable mode of transport that supports public health while contributing to environmental conservation.

The Chief Minister lauded the efforts of the Youth Services & Sports Department and the J&K Sports Council in encouraging mass participation in sports and recreational activities. He noted that such initiatives not only promote fitness but also strengthen community engagement and raise awareness about pressing social issues.

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The event carried a strong social message: combating sedentary lifestyles, drug abuse, and excessive screen time among youth, while promoting fitness and sports. The theme resonated throughout the ride: “Say No to Drugs, No to Screen Addiction, and Yes to Fitness & Sport.”

The awareness ride began at RSGC and proceeded towards Duck Park on Foreshore Road, covering approximately 20 kilometres. A large number of participants from different age groups joined the event, cycling through designated routes across the city.

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