He also inaugurated the world's highest revolving multi-purpose hall at the Affarwat area in the resort, which also houses a restaurant, they said.

Officials said several major tourism infrastructure projects worth over Rs 17 crore were dedicated to the public at Gulmarg and its adjoining areas, marking a significant milestone in strengthening Jammu and Kashmir’s position as a premier global winter tourism destination.

A spokesperson said the Chief Minister inaugurated Asia’s longest ski drag lift, measuring 726 metres, at Kongdoori, built at a cost of Rs 3.65 crore. He also inaugurated conservation works of a water body at Kongdoori, completed at a cost of Rs 90 lakh.

Officials said this landmark addition “will significantly enhance skiing infrastructure and further strengthen Gulmarg’s standing on the international winter sports map.”

Omar laid the foundation stone for fencing of the Gulmarg Golf Course, a project worth Rs 4.77 crore, aimed at protecting and enhancing one of the region’s iconic tourism assets.

Through online inaugurations and foundation ceremonies, he also dedicated several important projects, including the office building of the Gulmarg Development Authority at a cost of Rs 82 lakh.

Omar also inaugurated the Integrated Skiing Training and Adventure Tourism Centre at Gulmarg and launched integrated ski training courses to strengthen professional winter sports training facilities. These projects have been executed by the Gulmarg Development Authority and the Jammu and Kashmir Cable Car Corporation (JKCCC).

Speaking on the occasion, Omar said Gulmarg remains the crown jewel of Jammu and Kashmir tourism landscape and that sustained investment in modern, high-quality infrastructure is essential to unlocking its full potential.

“These initiatives are not just infrastructure additions but strategic investments that will create year-round tourism opportunities, generate employment for local youth and elevate Gulmarg to international standards,” he said.

Congratulating the Department of Tourism and JKCCC for the timely completion of these ambitious projects, the Chief Minister appreciated their professionalism and coordinated efforts. He said the newly inaugurated ski drag lift and training facilities would give a major boost to winter sports and professional skiing, while the revolving conference hall at Apharwat would significantly enhance visitor experience.

“Our vision is to make Gulmarg a global hub for winter sports while ensuring conservation of its fragile ecology and natural beauty,” he added.