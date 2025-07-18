Omar lauds AIIMS-Jammu for world-class healthcare delivery

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today visited AIIMS, Jammu, to review its functioning and expressed satisfaction over the remarkable progress made by the institution in a short span of time.

The CM was received by Executive Director and CEO of AIIMS Jammu, Prof Dr Shakti Kumar Gupta. Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar and Samba Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Sharma were also present.

While addressing a gathering of AIIMS management, students and medical staff, the Chief Minister lauded the efforts that have shaped AIIMS, Jammu, into a state-of-the-art healthcare and academic institution.

“The successful establishment and functioning of AIIMS is a testament to the power of will and vision. The dream of the Prime Minister has truly taken shape here,” the Chief Minister said, adding, “World-class efforts and endeavour seem to have come together to create this exceptional facility.”

Highlighting the growing importance of the institution, the CM noted, “It is heartening to see AIIMS already serving patients from across the country. The completion of the Delhi-Katra Expressway will further facilitate access for patients.” He expressed hope that other healthcare institutions across J&K would emulate this model of excellence.

Omar assured full government support to the institution and its vision of growth and expansion. He praised the ambitions of the AIIMS management and hoped that AIIMS Kashmir be completed soon and become operational.

While releasing the Manual of Disaster Management prepared by AIIMS, Jammu, the Chief Minister underscored the need for readiness. “We sincerely hope never to face a situation that requires the use of this manual. Yet, in the interest of preparedness, it is better to have and not need than to need and not have. Such forward thinking initiatives by institutions like AIIMS are commendable,” he said.

Prof Dr Shakti Kumar Gupta presented a comprehensive overview of the institution’s progress, sharing vision of AIIMS Jammu to become a global centre of healthcare, research and education.

CM launches Rs 13,000-surgery scheme for poor women

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has launched Project 13-13, a National Hospital healthcare initiative aimed at capping women’s surgical care at Rs 13,000.

The initiative, led by Dr Jasbir Kaur and her team, is meant for women from poor background. Speaking at the launch event, Abdullah said that while healthcare systems face complex challenges, efforts such as this contribute to easing the burden on ordinary citizens.

“This project stands for the welfare of all,” he said. “Doctors must prioritise patient care above all else,” he added.

The CM also urged the private hospitals to do their part in ensuring that treatment is not out of reach of the common people.

“Affordability should not be an afterthought; it must be part of the design,” Abdullah said.

He added, “Our public institutions remain pillars of healthcare delivery, and I hope more such initiatives, whether from public or private sectors, are taken up in the spirit of public service.” Dr Jasbir Kaur, who conceptualised the project, expressed gratitude for the support extended to the programme.

“This initiative is about ensuring dignity and access in women’s healthcare. It’s our way of giving back,” she said. — PTI