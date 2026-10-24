Omar lays stones for projects worth Rs 25 crore in Beerwah

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today inaugurated and laid foundation stones for a series of infrastructure projects worth Rs 25 crore in Beerwah, Budgam, aimed at strengthening connectivity, improving electricity supply, enhancing civic amenities and boosting the area’s tourism potential.

The Chief Minister inaugurated a two-span truss girder bridge over Nallah Sukhnag, with each span measuring 35 metres, worth Rs 8 crore. He also laid foundation stones for the beautification of Nallah Sukhnag, including the development of walkways and installation of lighting, and the beautification of Beerwah town at an estimated cost of around Rs 6.33 crore.

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Describing the bridge as a long-pending demand of the local population, the Chief Minister said its completion and opening to the public would improve connectivity and ease movement for residents. He added that the riverfront beautification project, featuring a walking track and decks, would enhance public spaces and make the area more attractive for visitors.

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The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for a transformer repairing workshop at Beerwah, approved at a cost of Rs 4.85 crore under the UT Capex Budget 2026–27. The facility is envisaged as a dedicated centre for repairing and rebuilding damaged distribution transformers, helping reduce repair and replacement time and improving the reliability of electricity supply.

Once operational, the workshop is expected to reclaim around 1,000 damaged distribution transformers annually, reducing outages and providing relief to consumers, particularly during the winter.

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Another key project of construction of a 10 MVA receiving station at Sail, Beerwah, approved at a cost of Rs 4.5 crore, is expected to ease the load on neighbouring receiving stations, address winter overloading, improve voltage levels across Sail and adjoining villages, and reduce unscheduled power cuts and technical losses.

Speaking about the power infrastructure initiatives, the Chief Minister said the new receiving station was expected to become operational within four to five months. He also emphasised the importance of establishing a local transformer repair facility to address the difficulties faced by residents during winter. “God willing, we will complete the workshop as soon as possible,” he said.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for a sub-divisional office building at Sonpah, Beerwah, approved at a cost of Rs 82.29 lakh under the UT Capex Budget 2026–27. The proposed building will provide dedicated administrative space, streamline office functioning and improve access to public services. Work on the project has recently commenced.