Omar, Mahindra roped in for anti-obesity drive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday nominated 10 persons from different walks of life, including Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah, for his nationwide anti-obesity relay campaign.

In his Mann Ki Baat address, PM Modi urged the nominees to further nominate 10 individuals each to amplify the drive. The campaign aims at combating obesity by spreading awareness about healthy lifestyles and eating habits.

Prominent personalities unite for PM’s fit india campaign

Advertisement

PM Modi launches an anti-obesity campaign, urging healthier lifestyles and reduced oil consumption

He nominates 10 personal-ities, including Omar, Anand Mahindra, Mirabai Chanu and Sudha Murthy

Asks each nominated person to further nominate 10 individuals to expand the nationwide movement

Omar promptly joins drive, ropes in Kiran Majumdar Shaw, Deepika Padukone & others

Responding promptly, Omar joined the campaign and also nominated 10 persons. “As mentioned in yesterday’s #MannKiBaat, I would like to nominate the following people to help strengthen the fight against obesity and spread awareness on reducing edible oil consumption. I also request them to nominate 10 persons each so that our movement gets bigger!” PM Modi said in a post on X. The PM’s list of nominees included Omar, industrialist Anand Mahindra, former MP Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirhua, sports stars Manu Bhaker and Mirabai Chanu, actors Mohanlal and R Madhavan, technocrat Nandan Nilekani, singer Shreya Ghoshal and Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murthy. “Collectively, let us make India fitter and healthier. #FightObesity,” Modi added.

Omar said, “I’m very happy to join the campaign against obesity launched by the PM. Obesity causes a number of lifestyle-related health issues like heart disease, type 2 diabetes, strokes and breathing problems, not to mention mental health conditions.” He nominated Biocon founder Kiran Majumdar Shaw, industrialist Sajjan Jindal, actor Deepika Padukone, cricketer Irfan Pathan, and NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule.