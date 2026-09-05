Omar meets Amit Shah, seeks restoration of J&K statehood

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office, the meeting focused on restoration of statehood, finalisation of the Transaction of Business Rules, rationalisation of reservations and other matters related to public welfare and development.

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Abdullah also briefed Shah about the first International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir (IFFJK), scheduled to begin in Srinagar next week.

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He also thanked the Home Minister for the “timely assistance” being extended to Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of flood-related damage reported from several areas, the statement said.

Since the elected National Conference government assumed office in Jammu and Kashmir in 2024, Abdullah and senior party leaders have repeatedly sought restoration of statehood.

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The Centre, however, has maintained that statehood would be restored at an “appropriate time”.

Apart from statehood, the UT government is also awaiting the Centre’s approval on the Transaction of Business Rules and rationalisation of the reservation policy.