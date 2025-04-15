Omar, Mehbooba seek Centre’s intervention over Haj quota cut

Several political parties in Jammu & Kashmir have expressed strong concern over the reported reduction in the Haj quota for Indian pilgrims by Saudi authorities. Several leaders, including Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, have asked the Central Government to intervene into the matter.

In a statement, Omar said, “The reported cancellation of Haj slots for over 52,000 Indian pilgrims, many of whom have already completed payments, is deeply concerning. I urge Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar to engage with the Saudi authorities at the earliest to explore a resolution in the interest of all affected pilgrims. This measure is crucial to ease the distress of thousands hoping to undertake the sacred pilgrimage this year”.

The issue is seen as a major irritant for Kashmir that is a Muslim majority region for which all political parties based in Valley are trying to score a brownie point. PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti had on Sunday stated that there were reports that indicate that 80% of India’s private Haj quota has been cut abruptly. She stated that the decision is causing immense distress for pilgrims and tour operators across the country.

Meanwhile, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah also commented on the issue and appealed to teh Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak with the Saudi authorities. “I appeal to the Prime Minister to speak with the leaders of Saudi Arabia and urge them to not reduce our quota. There is also the question of jobs here. I will ask Omar to write to the PM on this,” he said.

As per reports Saudi Arabia has announced a temporary halt on issuing new short-term visas to citizens of 14 countries- including India.

Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari echoed the concern, calling the reduction in private Haj quota a matter of deep worry. “It will deprive over 40,000 deserving aspirants of the opportunity to undertake their long-cherished spiritual journey. Most of them have already made payments. I humbly request External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju to take up the matter with Saudi authorities to seek a reversal of this decision,” he said.