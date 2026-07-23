Omar ‘pouring acid on people’s hopes’ by ruling out Art 370 restoration: PDP

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said that Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s “ruling out” the reinstatement of Article 370 was like pouring acid on the hopes of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, trying to instil a sense of defeat among them.

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“Stating that (Article) 370 will not return is like throwing acid on the hopes of the people of J-K, which should not be done. He (Abdullah) wants to instil a sense of defeat among people, which I don’t think any leader should do. It is not right,” Mehbooba told reporters when asked about the issue.

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Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Abdullah said, “Some people tell us to talk about (restoration of) Article 370 and J-K’s special status first... I want to ask them, what does Article 370 or 371 mean without statehood?” He argued that clubbing the demand for statehood with the restoration of Article 370 only gave the BJP-led Centre an excuse to delay restoring statehood to J&K.

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“To expect the BJP government to restore Article 370 will be foolishness. What we can get from this government is the foundation for restoring special status,” Abdullah said.

Asked about her views on Abdullah’s remarks, Mehbooba said, “The Kashmir issue is alive even today and it has to be resolved. Articles 370 and 35A should be a part of it (the resolution). Statehood is a part of what happened to us in 2019. It is like cutting off someone’s feet and then saying, since the feet are gone, give me the shoes. I feel this is unfair to the people of J-K and to his (Abdullah’s) own party (National Conference), which made grand promises ranging from plebiscite to autonomy. I think it is unfair,” she said.

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The former J-K Chief Minister also accused the National Conference (NC) of trying to normalise the post-2019 situation in J-K.

“The NC has always normalised such situations. When the late (NC founder) Sheikh Abdullah signed the 1975 accord, there were posts of Prime Minister and ‘Sadar-e-Riyasat’. But he compromised on both to become the Chief Minister, thereby normalising all the erosions that took place until then.

“Similarly, looking at Omar Abdullah’s current activities — going to the Jantar Mantar and talking only about statehood, avoiding talking about Article 370 and now claiming that its restoration is impossible, I believe they are normalising what was done to J-K in 2019. They are normalising the situation, just like the BJP,” Mehbooba said.

The PDP chief also questioned the NC over including the restoration of special status (granted under Article 370 to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir) in its election manifesto ahead of the 2024 J-K poll. “Why did they include it in their manifesto in the first place? Why did they mention it repeatedly in their speeches?” she asked.