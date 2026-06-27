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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Omar rejects backdoor appointment charge by PDP, says truth will be brought before people

Omar rejects backdoor appointment charge by PDP, says truth will be brought before people

Referring to the PDP, says it was during the party's tenure that maximum number of backdoor appointments were made

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Jammu, Updated At : 01:56 AM Jun 27, 2026 IST
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J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah during his visit to Zadibal on the 10th day of Muharram (Ashura) in Srinagar on Friday. ANI
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Rejecting the allegations levelled by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said the government would place the facts before the people of Jammu and Kashmir within the next couple of days.

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PDP president Mehbooba Mufti had alleged that the National Conference (NC)-led government had made 25,000 "backdoor appointments" in the Union Territory.

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Responding to the allegations while speaking to mediapersons in Srinagar, Omar said, "I am reminded of a Hindi proverb after hearing such allegations — ‘Ulta Chor Kotwal Ko Dante’ (the pot calling the kettle black)."

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Referring to the PDP, Abdullah said it was during the party's tenure that the maximum number of backdoor appointments were made in J&K. "Many of those appointments were later quashed by the courts. A close relative of Mehbooba Mufti, who had also secured a backdoor appointment, was removed from the post following a court order," he alleged.

Continuing his attack, Abdullah claimed that hundreds of alleged backdoor appointments in the J&K Bank were also under investigation by the agencies.

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"If I start counting the backdoor appointments made during the PDP and BJP regimes, there will be no end to it. I challenge them to name even one person who has been appointed through the backdoor during our tenure. We have compiled all the relevant information, and our ministers will present the facts before the public within a day or two," Abdullah said.

Reacting to the Chief Minister's remarks, PDP leader Iltija Mufti said on X that instead of responding to what she described as "credible inputs" regarding 25,000 backdoor appointments made over the past 25 months, Abdullah had chosen to divert attention by referring to the past.

"Should we take this as an admission of guilt? The cat is finally out of the bag," she posted.

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