Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Omar reviews development works in Srinagar district

Omar reviews development works in Srinagar district

Meeting focuses on identifying bottlenecks, accelerating execution and ensuring timely outcomes on the ground

PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 03:45 AM Dec 16, 2025 IST
J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah felicitates a beneficiary under the Mission YUVA scheme at the SKICC in Srinagar on Monday. ANI
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday reviewed the development works in Srinagar district.

“Chief Minister, along with Cabinet Ministers, today took a review meeting of Srinagar district to assess development works, service delivery and ongoing projects across various sectors,” the office of the chief minister said in a series of posts on X.

It said the meeting focused on identifying bottlenecks, accelerating execution and ensuring timely outcomes on the ground.

“DDC Srinagar & MLAs of Srinagar district participated in the meeting and raised constituency-specific issues. The Chief Minister assured that concerns flagged by the elected representatives will be addressed with priority to ensure responsive and people-centric governance,” the CM’s office said.

The chief minister also felicitated beneficiaries under various flagship schemes, including Mission YUVA, HADP and JKCIP.

“Chief Minister today laid e-foundation stones/e-inaugurated several key development projects costing over Rs 37 crore in district Srinagar, including upgradation of Abhedananda Home for children with special needs, construction of vital bridges over Maloori Nallah, expansion of academic-clinical infrastructure at GMC Srinagar and establishment of a Fleece Testing Laboratory at Zakura, aimed at strengthening social welfare, healthcare, and livelihoods,” the CM’s office added.

