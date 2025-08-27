Omar reviews flood situation in Jammu, directs admn to remain on high alert

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today chaired an emergency meeting to review the flood-like situation in the Jammu division following incessant rains across the region. He stated that the situation in various parts of Jammu was “quite serious” due to the heavy rainfall and directed the administration to remain on high alert.

Advertisement

The Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, along with the Deputy Commissioners of all 10 districts, briefed the Chief Minister on the ground situation and preparedness in their respective areas.

The CM was updated on the highest water levels recorded at various locations, alert thresholds, and rising levels in rivers, nallahs and other water bodies.

Advertisement

“The relief and restoration work will proceed strictly in accordance with SDRF norms. However, wherever additional requirements arise beyond these norms, I will personally ensure that further provisions are made available,” the Chief Minister assured the officers.

He also instructed the administration to ensure the timely supply of food, clean drinking water, medicines, and other essential items to affected families. He stressed that vulnerable populations — including the elderly, children, and patients — must receive priority assistance.

Advertisement

In urban areas, dewatering operations are being carried out using pumps and other machinery. The Chief Minister directed that, in case of any shortage of dewatering pumps, assistance must immediately be sought from the Fire & Emergency Services. He also emphasised the need to ensure an uninterrupted power supply to hospitals and other vital installations.

Abdullah further directed that roads and key connectivity routes be restored on a priority basis to facilitate the smooth movement of essential supplies and rescue operations. He instructed Deputy Commissioners to maintain close coordination with the Army, Police, SDRF, and other agencies for rapid response efforts.

Deputy Commissioners informed the meeting that control rooms had been activated, with personnel and machinery on high alert for any eventuality. They also apprised the CM of the damage caused to public infrastructure, including roads, bridges and buildings, as well as to residential homes and agricultural land.

The Chief Minister emphasised the need for constant communication with the public through helplines and information channels to ensure that timely updates and assistance reach those in need.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, Ministers Javed Rana, Javid Dar, and Satish Sharma, as well as Advisor to the CM Nasir Aslam Wani. Additional Chief Secretary Jal Shakti, Additional Chief Secretary to the CM, Principal Secretary Home, Inspector General of Police Jammu, and other senior officials also participated.

Talks to Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team will be reaching Katra soon to help the J&K administration in relief and rescue works at the landslide-hit Vaishno Devi route.

Terming the death and destruction caused on the pilgrimage route due to heavy rains as “extremely sad”, Shah said that he had spoken to Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah and Lt Governor Manoj Sinha in this regard.

“The local administration is engaged in relief and rescue work to help the injured, and an NDRF team is also reaching there,” the Home Minister said in a tweet.