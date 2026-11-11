Omar reviews progress of capital investment projects

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress of works and projects taken up under the Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI), taking stock of financial and physical performance, funds utilisation and plans for the coming financial years.

The review covered the physical and financial progress of projects undertaken during financial year (FY) 2025-26, availability of funds and expenditure targets for FY 2026-27, besides steps taken for effective implementation of projects during FY 2027-28.

The Chief Minister reviewed progress across key sectors, including Public Works, Jal Shakti, Youth Services and Sports, Power Development, and Housing and Urban Development Departments.

The Chief Minister called for special focus to be given to disaster management component, aimed at strengthening disaster mitigation and resilience, besides restoring infrastructure damaged in natural disasters.

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The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary; Ministers Ali Mohammad Sagar, Javed Rana, Javid Dar, Mir Saifullah and Shamim Firdous; Acting Chief Secretary Shailendra Kumar; Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Dheeraj Gupta; Administrative Secretaries, heads of departments, senior officers of the Finance Department and other officers concerned.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister directed expediting SASCI Part-I works and ensuring full utilisation of approved funds by March 2027 to qualify for the second instalment. He stressed on strict adherence to revised deadlines for completion of works under the SASCI 2025-26 disaster management component and directed departments to achieve the prescribed financial targets within the stipulated period.

Emphasising on financial discipline and transparency, the Chief Minister directed strict compliance with Public Financial Management System (PFMS) uploads and timely submission of action plans on BEAMS. He also called for the closure of all single nodal agency (SNA) bank accounts relating to Centrally sponsored schemes.

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In view of the forthcoming visit of the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) to assess damages, departments were asked to finalise comprehensive, sector-wise damage assessment reports to facilitate the assessment process.

The Chief Minister further directed all departments to identify and prepare a robust shelf of encumbrance-free projects by March 2027 to facilitate timely tendering and smooth execution during FY 2027-28. He stressed on advance planning and close inter-departmental coordination to ensure that the next year’s SASCI plan is finalised well in time.

Reviewing the performance for FY 2025-26, the meeting was informed that against an overall allocation of Rs 5,166.46 crore, comprising untied funds, Centrally sponsored schemes (CSS) shares, incentive-based allocations and disaster management components, an expenditure of Rs 3,367.64 crore had been incurred.

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The meeting was also informed that the State Executive Committee (SEC) had approved Rs 1,416 crore for the post-disaster needs assessment (PDNA) across social, infrastructure, productive and cross-cutting sectors, against the NDMA ceiling of Rs 1,534.58 crore. An amount of Rs 424.79 crore had been proposed for immediate release.