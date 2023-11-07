Omar says SC observation applies to all occupants of Raj Bhavans

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 6

Former J&K chief minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah responded to the recent observations made by the Supreme Court, stating that the need for “soul-searching” applies to all occupants of Raj Bhavans, irrespective of claims of high popularity.

The Supreme Court had made these remarks while hearing a plea from the Punjab government concerning the delay by governors in approving bills. “Applies to all occupants of Raj Bhavans/ Niwas’ regardless of the claims of 80% & 90% popularity,” Omar wrote on X.

The apex court emphasised the necessity for governors to act proactively and not wait for matters to reach the Supreme Court before taking action. They stressed that governors should recognise their roles as unelected representatives of the people.

Omar’s comments reflect his earlier criticism of Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, whom he accused of “inventing” surveys to support his reluctance to hold assembly elections in the Union Territory and to maintain his position as an “uncrowned ruler.”

In September, Manoj Sinha had suggested that 80 per cent of the people in Jammu and Kashmir would favour the current system of Central rule if a survey were conducted.

