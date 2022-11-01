Omar takes swipe at Centre over Chinese ‘incursion’

Srinagar, October 31
Former CM Omar Abdullah on Monday took a swipe at the Central Government, saying the BJP’s government failed to stop the Chinese troops from occupying Ladakh areas. He also said he had been denied permission to use a mike at a workers’ function at Drass during his Ladakh tour.
“China has entered Ladakh. You could not show bravery there but you want to stop us from visiting Ladakh,” Abdullah said.
The former CM also said he was denied permission to enter the Dak Bungalow in Drass after authorities claimed they were celebrating new UT’s foundation day.
“Democracy has been choked in Kargil since August 5, 2019,” said an NC leader.
