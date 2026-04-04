Omar wouldn’t have quit even if he were a councillor, says LoP Sharma

Launching a fresh attack on Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Legislative Assembly Sunil Sharma on Sunday said the Chief Minister would not resign even if he were reduced to the position of an executive councillor in a autonomous council setup like Ladakh.

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Sharma, along with other BJP leaders, had gathered on a houseboat in Srinagar’s Dal Lake to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme.

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Speaking to reporters, Sharma said, “Remember my prediction that no one from the next generation of the Abdullah family will resign. The Abdullah family is seated on the Chief Minister’s chair. God forbid, if Jammu and Kashmir gets a Hill Council on the pattern of Ladakh and Omar Abdullah becomes an executive councillor, he still would not resign from that position.”

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Accusing the National Conference of compromising on its political demands, Sharma said, “They are ready to settle for a status even lower than a Union Territory, provided there is no reduction in their cavalcade of 12 vehicles or official protocol.”

The LoP further alleged that the National Conference and the PDP had run a “so-called movement” to keep “incompetent princes and princesses of two families” in power. “They bled Jammu and Kashmir for 36 years to save their chairs,” he said.

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Reacting to Sharma’s remarks, National Conference chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq took a swipe at the BJP leader in a post on X. “If you get free time from houseboats and eating kebabs in Dal Lake, then visit Padder-Nagseni also,” he wrote, referring to Sharma’s constituency.