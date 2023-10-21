On the run, narco-terror accused arrested in HP

PTI

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, October 20

In a major success, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Friday arrested a man who was reportedly a part of a narco-terror module that tried to smuggle narcotics from Pakistan into Poonch in May this year. Identified as Mohammad Iqbal, he was caught in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh.

Absconding since May Mohd Iqbal was reportedly among a group involved in smuggling of arms and drugs from Pakistan to Poonch on May 30 this year.

When encountered by soldiers, he had fled along with a few others.

On May 30, an attempt was made by a few terrorists and peddlers to smuggle drugs and explosives into Poonch from Pakistan.

The accused carrying drugs and weapons were intercepted by soldiers of the Sikh Light Infantry upon which there was an exchange of gunfire. A soldier and a terrorist had sustained injuries. The accused were immediately apprehended with arms, ammunition, IEDs and heroin.

Ultra’s asset attached The property of an absconding militant, Feroz Ganie, now based in Pakistan, was attached in Pulwama district on Friday, the police said.

The action came after an order issued by the NIA court in Pulwama.

On July 6, the case was transferred to the SIA in Jammu for further investigation. An SIA official said the probe suggested that one of those four persons, Mohammad Iqbal of Karmara in Poonch, had fled and had been hiding in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh where an SIA team led by Inspector Lakhvir was dispatched and the accused was apprehended.

On August 19, the absconding handler of the group, Mohammad Javed, was arrested by the SIA in an operation in Delhi which further led to the arrest of another co-conspirator, Mohammad Liyaqat, on August 25 from Poonch.

The SIA has learnt that there are handlers operating in this narco-terror module from foreign countries. “So far, six arrests have been made in the case and forward and backward linkages of the narco-terror module are being established,” the official added.

In Pulwama, an absconding militant's property was attached on the orders of an NIA court. One kanal and 15 marlas of orchard land of " terror handler" Feroz Ganie, situated at Noorpora, was attached, a police spokesman said. (With inputs)

