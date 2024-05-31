One killed, 12 injured in Pampore road accident

Srinagar, May 30
One person was killed and 12 others injured in a road accident in J&K’s Pampore area. Officials said a vehicle carrying passengers went out of the driver’s control at Drangbal near Pampore town on Srinagar-Jammu highway and turned turtle.
“Thirteen people were injured in this accident. One of them, identified as Ram Nath Kumar from Bihar, succumbed to critical injuries while the other twelve injured passengers were admitted to a local hospital for treatment,” said officials.
The injured were identified as Ranjeet Ram, Kumar Kotwal, Gayasha, Bengali Kushwa, Ramakanth Shaw, Mohammad Samsheer and Hari Kumar all from Bihar, Neeta Yadav and Tara Chand from Pune, Abinov Mishra from Uttar Pradesh, Shabir Dar from Banihal, Mohammad Ali and Inayat Ali from Kargil district of Ladakh union territory.
