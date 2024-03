One killed, another hurt in Doda road accident

IANS

Jammu, March 18

One person was killed and another injured in a road accident in Doda district on Monday, officials said.

Officials said a car went out of the driver’s control and dropped into a gorge on Khilani Marmat Link Road in Doda. “One person, identified as Roshan Lal, died on the spot while another, Tanveer Ahmad, sustained injuries. The injured person was shifted to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Jammu city for treatment. Police have registered a case in this regard,” an official said.

The hilly roads of Doda, Rajouri, and Poonch districts are notorious for road accidents, often caused by speeding drivers, overloaded passenger vehicles, and bad road conditions.

