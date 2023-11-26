One killed, another hurt in Udhampur house collapse

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 25

One person was killed and another injured after a house collapsed in Udhampur district, police said on Saturday. The incident happened in ward number one of Pattangarh panchayat in the district.

Udhampur ASP Anwar Ul Haq confirmed the fatality, stating, “One person has been confirmed dead, and another is injured.”

On receiving information, a police team arrived at the scene and successfully evacuated the injured individual from the debris. The injured person was taken to the Community Health Centre in Chenani for treatment. Haq informed that an ongoing investigation aims to determine the cause of the house collapse.

#Kashmir #Srinagar #Udhampur