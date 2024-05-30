One-of-its-kind job fair for youth who overcame drug addiction

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 29

In an effort to support individuals on their path to recovery after struggling with substance abuse, the Kishtwar administration, in collaboration with the Social Welfare Department and District Employment & Career Counseling on Tuesday organised a job fair specifically for recovering patients at the Addiction Treatment Facility.

The move has been taken under the overall supervision of Deputy Commissioner Devansh Yadav. The job fair saw a significant turnout of more than 100 recovering patients, with more than 250 job openings available for them. Many participants expressed optimism about their future prospects. The Department of Social Welfare and the Department of Employment reiterated their ongoing support for similar initiatives, underscoring the importance of community involvement in the rehabilitation process.

“The event aimed to provide these individuals with opportunities to reintegrate into society through gainful employment. Numerous prominent private and semi government organisations like LIC, Bajaj Allianz, Tata Motors, SBI and Mahindra & Mahindra offered a range of job openings suited to different skill levels and experiences. The fair also featured workshops to aid attendees in their quest for employment,” an official informed.

Additional District Development Commissioner, Kishtwar, Ghulam Rasool highlighted the administration’s commitment to the rehabilitation of recovering patients, emphasising that gainful employment is a critical step in their recovery process. “We are dedicated to supporting the holistic recovery of these individuals. By providing them with employment opportunities, we aim to foster a sense of purpose and stability in their lives,” he stated.

He also added that with willpower and the proper mindset, the patients will overcome their challenges.

Nodal Officer, Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, Tariq Pervaiz Qazi, thanked Deputy Commissioner for such initiatives and highlighted the preventive measures being taken by the Department of Social Welfare to curb the menace of drug addiction in the district.

